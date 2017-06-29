 »   »   » HE HAS COME A LONG WAY! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Used To Dance At Weddings For Just Two Rupees

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's humble beginnings have always been an inspiring story for all of us. From a blink-and-miss role in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh to later on sharing screen space with all the three Khans of Bollywood and be known for his impressive performances, Nawaz had indeed come a long way.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about an unknown facet of his life story. Scroll down to read more...



Nawaz Used To Dance At Weddings Nawaz admits that though dance has never been his forte, he used to shake his booty at weddings to collect money as a kid.

That Too For Mere Two Rupees! While speaking to a leading news agency, Nawaz revealed, "As a kid, I used to often dance at weddings with my friends. People used to throw money at baraatis (friends and families of the groom). I along with my friends used to attend all of the weddings in our area and collect money. By the end of the day we used to manage to collect Rs two-three and that was too much for us that time."

Nawazuddin Usually Stays Away From Dance The actor further added, "I don't know dancing and I usually stay away from it."

The Man Who Convinced Him To Take Up Munna Michael Nawaz quipped, "When my director Sabbir Khan told me about this role I told him I can't do it. But he convinced me to take up the film and made sure I follow his vision."

Nawaz's Thoughts On Michael Jackson Tiger Shroff will be seen paying tribute to pop sensation Michael Jackson in Munna Micheal.

Speaking about his thoughts on the same, Nawaz says, "I have never seen a pop star who has been so popular in our times than him. I used to get mesmerized seeing his dance, especially moon walk. Unfortunately, I haven't learned it (moon walk) yet but there is a wish to learn it."



Nawaz Reveals Why He Didn't Give Any Acting Tips To Tiger Shroff When asked if he gave any acting tips to Tiger, the actor revealed, "No I haven't. He is capable and talented enough to do things on his own and there was no need for me to help him with acting."



Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st July.