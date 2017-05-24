NAYAK NAHIN KHALNAYAK! Ranbir Kapoor To Shake A Leg To This Iconic Song In Sanjay Dutt Biopic
After being a part of an unrequited love story Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into Sanjay Dutt's shoes for Dutt biopic.
The actor is currently busy shooting for the film and going by
the first look of Ranbir from the film which recently leaked
online, we can say that this is going to be one of his most
challenging films till date.
Meanwhile we have got some new scoop for you about this biopic.
Read on to find out...
Ranbir To Groove To This Iconic Song Of Baba
Yes, that's true! We hear that Ranbir is all set to groove to
Baba's blockbuster songs in the film. Reortedly one of the
songs, he will be dancing to is the title track of Khalnayak which
is a cult song today.
He Is Working Really Hard
Kapoor has been rehearsing the song with his co-star Vicky
Kaushal from last month and will be filming it pretty soon.
Talking about it, a source close to the film stated to TOI, "The song hasn't been shot yet. They have only been rehearsing because the idea is to complete the scenes first."
Guess Who Is Helping Him To Impersonate Sanju
Reportedly Ranbir is taking help of renowned comedian Dr. Sanket
Bhosale to help him in aping Dutt's personality traits on the big
screen.
These Cutie-Pies Are Playing His Kids
We had chanced upon this picture of these two kids who would be
playing Sanjay and Manyaata's kids Shahraan and Iqra.
Ranbir To Sport Six Looks In The Film
Wow, isn't that interesting for the makers plan to show his
journey from a long-haired thin boy to a strongly built
man!
When Sanjay Dutt Couldn't Stop Staring At Ranbir's Recent Pictures
Dutt's spokesperson had earlier revealed to a leading daily that
the actor was taken aback when he saw Ranbir's pictures that
were doing the rounds on the Internet. He was quoted
saying, "The resemblance is uncanny and Sanjay couldn't stop
staring at them."
Meanwhile In Ranbir's Personal Life
A few days back, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours that
Ranbir, along with his mom Neetu Kapoor has gone to London to meet a girl for his matrimonial alliance.
However his uncle Randhir Kapoor brushed off this news and told
HT, "
Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he's got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?"
He further added, ""Shaadi ke liye bahut time hai abhi usko (He's got enough time in hand to get married). Let him have a nice time right now,"
Chalo, at least Kapoor Sr saved many girls from being heart-broken with Ranbir's marriage news! *WINKS*