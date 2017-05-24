 »   »   » NAYAK NAHIN KHALNAYAK! Ranbir Kapoor To Shake A Leg To This Iconic Song In Sanjay Dutt Biopic

After being a part of an unrequited love story Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into Sanjay Dutt's shoes for Dutt biopic.

The actor is currently busy shooting for the film and going by the first look of Ranbir from the film which recently leaked online, we can say that this is going to be one of his most challenging films till date.



Meanwhile we have got some new scoop for you about this biopic. Read on to find out...



Ranbir To Groove To This Iconic Song Of Baba Yes, that's true! We hear that Ranbir is all set to groove to Baba's blockbuster songs in the film. Reortedly one of the songs, he will be dancing to is the title track of Khalnayak which is a cult song today.

He Is Working Really Hard Kapoor has been rehearsing the song with his co-star Vicky Kaushal from last month and will be filming it pretty soon.



Talking about it, a source close to the film stated to TOI, "The song hasn't been shot yet. They have only been rehearsing because the idea is to complete the scenes first."

Guess Who Is Helping Him To Impersonate Sanju Reportedly Ranbir is taking help of renowned comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale to help him in aping Dutt's personality traits on the big screen.

These Cutie-Pies Are Playing His Kids We had chanced upon this picture of these two kids who would be playing Sanjay and Manyaata's kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Ranbir To Sport Six Looks In The Film Wow, isn't that interesting for the makers plan to show his journey from a long-haired thin boy to a strongly built man!

When Sanjay Dutt Couldn't Stop Staring At Ranbir's Recent Pictures Dutt's spokesperson had earlier revealed to a leading daily that the actor was taken aback when he saw Ranbir's pictures that were doing the rounds on the Internet. He was quoted saying, "The resemblance is uncanny and Sanjay couldn't stop staring at them."

Meanwhile In Ranbir's Personal Life A few days back, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours that

Ranbir, along with his mom Neetu Kapoor has gone to London to meet a girl for his matrimonial alliance.

However his uncle Randhir Kapoor brushed off this news and told HT, "

Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he's got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?"



He further added, ""Shaadi ke liye bahut time hai abhi usko (He's got enough time in hand to get married). Let him have a nice time right now,"





Chalo, at least Kapoor Sr saved many girls from being heart-broken with Ranbir's marriage news! *WINKS*