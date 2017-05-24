 »   »   » NEITHER CAR NOR BUNGALOW! Baahubali Prabhas Is Obsessed About This & Has Spent A Bomb On It!

NEITHER CAR NOR BUNGALOW! Baahubali Prabhas Is Obsessed About This & Has Spent A Bomb On It!

Unlike other stars, Prabhas is not obsessed with cars and bungalows. So what is his obsession? Read on to find out.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Prabhas is the newest heartthrob of the entire nation! From kids to elders, everybody is just going gaga over him and they look forward to each and every update related to him.

So what's new? Well, we came to know about the most expensive possession of Prabhas and you will be surprised to know that it's neither bungalow nor any car. So what is it? Read on to find out..

Can You Believe It?

Can You Believe It?

According to Pinkvilla, "The costliest thing that Prabhas owns is his sand volleyball court back in Hyderabad."

Amazing, Right?

Amazing, Right?

"It essentially consists of sand. Prabhas had also spent his time and energy in making that Volleyball court," reports the same portal.

Prabhas Prefers Outdoor Sports To Stay Fit

Prabhas Prefers Outdoor Sports To Stay Fit

Unlike other actors, who hit the gym for a fit physique, 'Baahubali' star Prabhas prefers playing outdoor sports to stay fit. The 36-year-old actor, who believes in open free hand workouts, plays Volleyball with his friends.

Prabhas On Volleyball

Prabhas On Volleyball

Earlier, Prabhas was quoted as saying, "I love playing Volleyball and i make sure to get some time out to catch up with my friends over a game of volleyball whenever I can. Catching up over a game of Volleyball has almost become like a ritual to us."

Prabhas Loves Open Environment

Prabhas Loves Open Environment

Very few of you must be aware of the fact that Prabhas has a special fondness towards open spaces and prefers to meet his fitness goals in an open environment.

Did You Know?

Did You Know?

On that note, did you know that Prabhas is one avid reader and also has a personal library at home?

Prabhas Loves Rock Climbing

Prabhas Loves Rock Climbing

Going by his jaw-dropping transformation for Baahubali 2, we all know that he is one fitness freak. But how many of you know that he considers rock climbing as the best form of training?

He’s Extremely Shy

He’s Extremely Shy

Prabhas is one of the most non-controversial stars of the film industry and also one of the most shy actors.

Time To Comment!

Time To Comment!

Now that we have told you the unknown side of your favourite star, do let us know which quality of his struck you the most!

Read more about: baahubali, prabhas
Other articles published on May 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos