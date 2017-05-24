NEITHER CAR NOR BUNGALOW! Baahubali Prabhas Is Obsessed About This & Has Spent A Bomb On It!
Unlike other stars, Prabhas is not obsessed with cars and bungalows. So what is his obsession? Read on to find out.
Prabhas is the newest heartthrob of the entire nation! From kids to elders, everybody is just going gaga over him and they look forward to each and every update related to him.
So what's new? Well, we came to know about the most expensive
possession of Prabhas and you will be surprised to know that it's
neither bungalow nor any car. So what is it? Read on to find
out..
Can You Believe It?
According to Pinkvilla, "The costliest thing that Prabhas owns
is his sand volleyball court back in Hyderabad."
Amazing, Right?
"It essentially consists of sand. Prabhas had also spent his
time and energy in making that Volleyball court," reports the same
portal.
Prabhas Prefers Outdoor Sports To Stay Fit
Unlike other actors, who hit the gym for a fit physique,
'Baahubali' star Prabhas prefers playing outdoor sports to stay
fit. The 36-year-old actor, who believes in open free hand
workouts, plays Volleyball with his friends.
Prabhas On Volleyball
Earlier, Prabhas was quoted as saying, "I love playing
Volleyball and i make sure to get some time out to catch up with my
friends over a game of volleyball whenever I can. Catching up over
a game of Volleyball has almost become like a ritual to
us."
Prabhas Loves Open Environment
Very few of you must be aware of the fact that Prabhas has a
special fondness towards open spaces and prefers to meet his
fitness goals in an open environment.
Did You Know?
On that note, did you know that Prabhas is one avid reader and
also has a personal library at home?
Prabhas Loves Rock Climbing
Going by his jaw-dropping transformation for Baahubali 2, we all
know that he is one fitness freak. But how many of you know that he
considers rock climbing as the best form of training?
He’s Extremely Shy
Prabhas is one of the most non-controversial stars of the film
industry and also one of the most shy actors.