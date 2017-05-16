 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Priyanka Chopra FLAUNTS Her Assets In A Bikini Once Again & It’s EYE-POPPING!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Priyanka Chopra is in the tremendous buzz these days. Recently,
her bikini pictures from the Miami beach took the Internet by storm
and now, once again, PeeCee was spotted at the beach, flaunting her
assets!
She is killing us with her looks, and boy, who's complaining?
Check out her pictures below..
PeeCee’s New Picture
In the latest picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen donning a
turquoise coloured bikini and she looks super hawt!
Ahem Ahem!
The Bajirao Mastani actress goes bold and can be seen flaunting
her assets like a pro!
Sultry & How!
We gotta admit that Priyanka Chopra is no longer stranger to the
sultry pictures game.
PeeCee Flaunts Her Curves
She flaunted her curves in a series of poses while chilling at
the beach of Miami.
‘Selfie Time’
Seen here is Priyanka Chopra having a good time with her
‘gal-pal'.
Priyanka, On The Work Front
Currently, the actress is quite busy with the promotion of her
upcoming film, Baywatch, that marks the debut of PeeCee in
Hollywood.
Priyanka Will Play The
Baddie
The actress will portray a negative character in the film, whose
name is Victoria Leeds.
PeeCee On Her Negative
Character
While talking to a daily, Priyanka had revealed, what convinced
her to play a baddie and had said, "I have played villain in Hindi
films like in Saat Khoon Maaf and Aitraaz, but I wanted my
character in Baywatch, Victoria Leeds to be very
different."
PeeCee Wanted To Play An Evil
Character
"We haven't seen too many female villains. I had liked Kajol (in
Gupt), she was amazing. I wanted Victoria to be feminine and also
very evil. There is something scary about her," had further added
PeeCee.
Why She Signed Baywatch?
When asked about the same, she had mentioned, "It was a
conscious choice to do a big movie. People didn't know me in
America, but post-Quantico, films that came to me were very
interesting obviously because of the show."
‘I Liked Baywatch The Most’
"You can't just arrive there and say, ‘I want a film'. People
have to come to you. After Quantico, I was offered some amazing
films and I liked Baywatch the most. It was a big global movie and
I was a huge fan of Baywatch when I was growing up."
"I have always chosen a different path and that's what excites
me. So after Alex Parrish I wanted America to introduce me as
something completely different. Alex was a positive character and
here playing a baddass was fun," had said Priyanka.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:04 [IST]
