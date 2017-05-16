 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Priyanka Chopra FLAUNTS Her Assets In A Bikini Once Again & It’s EYE-POPPING!

Priyanka Chopra is in the tremendous buzz these days. Recently, her bikini pictures from the Miami beach took the Internet by storm and now, once again, PeeCee was spotted at the beach, flaunting her assets!

She is killing us with her looks, and boy, who's complaining? Check out her pictures below..



PeeCee’s New Picture In the latest picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen donning a turquoise coloured bikini and she looks super hawt!

Ahem Ahem! The Bajirao Mastani actress goes bold and can be seen flaunting her assets like a pro!

Sultry & How! We gotta admit that Priyanka Chopra is no longer stranger to the sultry pictures game.

PeeCee Flaunts Her Curves She flaunted her curves in a series of poses while chilling at the beach of Miami.

‘Selfie Time’ Seen here is Priyanka Chopra having a good time with her ‘gal-pal'.

Priyanka, On The Work Front Currently, the actress is quite busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Baywatch, that marks the debut of PeeCee in Hollywood.

Priyanka Will Play The Baddie The actress will portray a negative character in the film, whose name is Victoria Leeds.

PeeCee On Her Negative Character While talking to a daily, Priyanka had revealed, what convinced her to play a baddie and had said, "I have played villain in Hindi films like in Saat Khoon Maaf and Aitraaz, but I wanted my character in Baywatch, Victoria Leeds to be very different."

PeeCee Wanted To Play An Evil Character "We haven't seen too many female villains. I had liked Kajol (in Gupt), she was amazing. I wanted Victoria to be feminine and also very evil. There is something scary about her," had further added PeeCee.

Why She Signed Baywatch? When asked about the same, she had mentioned, "It was a conscious choice to do a big movie. People didn't know me in America, but post-Quantico, films that came to me were very interesting obviously because of the show."

‘I Liked Baywatch The Most’ "You can't just arrive there and say, ‘I want a film'. People have to come to you. After Quantico, I was offered some amazing films and I liked Baywatch the most. It was a big global movie and I was a huge fan of Baywatch when I was growing up."



"I have always chosen a different path and that's what excites me. So after Alex Parrish I wanted America to introduce me as something completely different. Alex was a positive character and here playing a baddass was fun," had said Priyanka.

