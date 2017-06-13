 »   »   » Newton First Poster: Rajkummar Rao Is On The Run With An EVM Machine And We Are Quite CONFUSED!

Rajkummar Rao who has many impressive performances to his credit is all set for yet another entralling act in the form of his new film Newton.

Recently the makers of the film had released an interesting teaser poster which left kept many guessing about the film. Finally, they have unveiled the first look poster which adds more to your curiosity.

Check it out here...

It features Rajkummar Rao on the run with the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and has the caption "Seedha Aadmi Ulti Duniya!". Further, that bewildered expression on the actor's face suggests that he is caught in a catch 22 situation!

The film revolves around the story of Newton Kumar, who is a rookie government clerk sent on election duty to a Naxal-affected town, in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, India.

Faced with the apathy of security forces on one hand and the looming fear of guerrilla attacks by the communist rebels on the other, he tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the odds stacked against him, all with a fresh dollop of humour.

The black comedy is directed by Amit V Masurkar (of Sulemani Keeda fame) and produced by Manish Mundra. It is slated to release on 18th August.