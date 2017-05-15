 »   »   » Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up On Being Kicked Out Of Her House! Says It's Not Right!

Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up On Being Kicked Out Of Her House! Says It's Not Right!

Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal was forced to leave her rented house in Bandra & she lashed out against the injustice meted out to her.

By:
The Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal was forced to move out of her rented house in Mumbai as the owner did not like the fact that she's a single woman and an actress. The disgusting act has enraged a lot of people and Bollywoodlife quoted Nidhhi Agerwal lashing out at the injustice. She said,

"I feel it is not right to do this just because I am single and an actress. Mumbai is a city of dreams and everyone comes here with a lot of hopes and to make it big. I feel this reason is not justified and I wish we all could be on the same page and fix this."

She further commented, "I am currently looking for a house on rent and am facing issues because I am a single girl and an actress. I am still living with my friend and looking for houses so that I can shift as soon as possible."

Read more about: nidhhi agerwal
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 18:01 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2017
