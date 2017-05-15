 »   »   » Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up On Being Kicked Out Of Her House! Says It's Not Right!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal was forced to move out
of her rented house in Mumbai as the owner did not like the fact
that she's a single woman and an actress. The disgusting act has
enraged a lot of people and Bollywoodlife quoted Nidhhi Agerwal
lashing out at the injustice. She said,
"I feel it is not right to do this just because I am single and
an actress. Mumbai is a city of dreams and everyone comes here with
a lot of hopes and to make it big. I feel this reason is not
justified and I wish we all could be on the same page and fix
this."
She further commented, "I am currently looking for a house on
rent and am facing issues because I am a single girl and an
actress. I am still living with my friend and looking for houses so
that I can shift as soon as possible."
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 18:01 [IST]
