 »   »   » No Issues With CBFC, Problem Is With Society: Ekta Kapoor At Lipstick Under My Burkha Trailer Launch

After fighting many battles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the trailer of Alankrita Shrivastav directorial venture Lipstick Under My Burkha was released on Tuesday in Mumbai.

During the film's trailer launch, Ekta Kapoor, who will be presenting and distributing the film, said that she had no problem with the CBFC, but with the society.

No Problem With CBFC, But Society: Ekta Kapoor ''There is no problem with CBFC, my problem is with society, which at some point speaks about the same issue in its own ways. If you talk to any girl, you will come to know about five to 10 such incidents happening with her in one day where, being a woman, she has to prove herself a little harder. She has to learn how to combat from a very young age,'' Ekta Said. 'The Middle Finger Is Not For CBFC' Explaining about the middle finger shown in the poster of the film Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ekta said: "The middle finger is not for the CBFC but pointed towards the patriarchal society that does not let us come out, which compels us to suppress our voice. That is why this issue is not just CBFC's, this issue is about ideology, it is about patriarchy." In Picture: Entire Cast Of The Film During the press conference, the panel consisted of Ekta Kapoor, Alankrita Srivastava, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. The film, produced by Prakash Jha, was stuck with the CBFC for six months as it revolves around four women and their sexual desires and freedom. But finally, the CBFC has passed the trailer of the film with 'A' certificate. Ratna Pathak Found The Film Rather Funny Ratna Pathak Shah, who was one of the senior most actors among the four women in the film, said the film should not be loaded with any label as it is difficult to live with and she did this film as she found it very interesting and funny. 'Sanitary Napkins Shouldn't Be Taxed' She also addressed the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by saying: "Not just lipstick, but sanitary pads should also not be taxed by the government. It's a necessity for a woman's hygiene."

Lipstick Under My Burkha, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and Vikrant Massey, has already created a great buzz among the audience. The film will be released on July 21.