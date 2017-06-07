 »   »   » NOT Deepika Padukone! Varun Dhawan To Return Back To Seek Revenge In Badlapur 2?

A few weeks back, there were reports doing the rounds that a sequel to Varun Dhawan's gritty thriller Badlapur is on the cards and this time, Deepika Padukone would be replacing Varun in the film.

However all Varun Dhawan fans, rejoice! As per the latest development we hear that the makers are planning to retain the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' actor in the film. Read on to know more deets...



Varun Dhawan Has Signed Two Big Films A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "Varun has signed two big films - while one is Shoojit Sircar's next, the other one is the sequel to Badlapur and it will be directed by Sriram Raghavan again."

Varun Keen To Do Badlapur 2 The source further added, "Plus, he is in talks with Sriram for another film. Though the actor enjoys his commercial successes like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he loves to tread the dark, edgy genre and is keen to be part of Badlapur 2 again."

Sequel To Be A Different Story Yes, you heard it right. One hears that the sequel, though based in Badlapur, will be a completely different story and not related to the first one.

Will The Makers Retain The Original Cast? As per sources, "While the makers may repeat Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the lead actresses Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam won't be part of the film. Varun will shoot for both his new films this year."

When Deepika Was Rumoured To Be A Part Of The Film Initially there were talks about Deepika Padukone replacing Varun Dhawan to play anti-heroine in the film, However producer Dinesh Vijan refuted all those rumours.

At the success party of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, Vijan was quoted saying by IANS, "As soon as Raabta gets released, we will get into the casting of Badlapur 2 and for now I can assure that it will not have any female lead. And as soon as casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it."



Varun-Alia To Reunite For Shiddat? Meanwhile this morning, buzz is that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt might end up reuniting for the fourth time for Abhishek Varman's Shiddat. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the film will hit the shooting floors by the end of 2018.



Currently Varun is busy shooting for Judwaa 2 and we just can't wait to see him in a double role!