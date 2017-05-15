 »   »   » LOVE MEIN TWIST! Not Fatima But Katrina Kaif To Romance Aamir Khan In Thugs Of Hindostan?

Most of the people were stunned when the makers of Aamir Khan- Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan first announced Fatima Sana Shaikh's name as the leading lady of the film.

However a couple of days back there came a twist when it was made official that the movie stars two heroines and the other actress to play one of the 'Thugs' is Katrina Kaif.



Well now it turns that Aamir's character in the film would be falling for Kat and not Fatima who played his reel daughter in Dangal. Read on to know more...



Aamir To Romance Kat If one goes by the buzz then Aamir Khan's love interest would be played by Katrina Kaif. The duo had earlier shared screen space in Dhoom 3.

It's Action For Fatima Sana Shaikh As per a DNA report, Fatima's role in Thugs Of Hindostan leans more towards action and sword fighting while Aamir falls in love with Katrina as the story proceeds.

On the other hand, the director revealed how Fatima is soon going to take up ‘sword-fighting' to get her act right for the film as he said, "Fatima will learn how to be skillful sword-fighter in the film as her role is action oriented."



Kat To Play A British Girl? The daily quoted a source as saying, "The script of TOH required two actresses - a raw, rough and tough Indian girl who is a part of Aamir's gang of Thugs and in love with his character and a beautiful British lady with whom Aamir's character falls in love with. While the Indian girl will be played by Fatima, Katrina plays the British girl."

Fatima Is A 'Gifted Performer Of Action' Director Vijay Krishna had said that the role of the girl is pivotal to the film and Fatima was a ‘gifted performer of action'. "

Fatima Has No Qualms Playing One Of The Leading Ladies In Thugs Of Hindostan Earlier while talking to Hindustan Times Fatima had said, "I knew that people are going to think like this. I am an actor after all.

Suppose if I hadn't acted in Dangal, and got an offer to act opposite Aamir sir, I would have, of course, said yes. Even today, if I am asked to act opposite Shah Rukh Khan, I would stand in the frame immediately."

On Why She Has No Issues Fatima had further added, "When you have grown up watching these stars and are fond of them, you would definitely want to work with them. I used to get disheartened and sad (when I heard such things), because I thought, ‘Me playing his daughter in the film shouldn't be the reason for me not getting the part'.

There have been so many instances of (female) actors playing mothers, daughters and lovers (with the same male actors). That's our job, and you keep playing different characters from different age groups. So, i don't have any issues."





Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to go on floors on 1st June and will hit the theatrical screens on Diwali 2018.





