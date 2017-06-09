 »   »   » Not Sohail Khan But This Superstar Was The First Choice To Play Salman's Brother In Tubelight!

While all eyes are set on Salman Khan's upcoming Eid bonaza Tubelight, here's some interesting scoop about this Kabir Khan directorial.

Well, everyone knows that the film has Salman's real life brother Sohail playing his sibling on the celluloid. But folks, do you know that the actor wasn't the first choice for the film.



Yes, you heard that right! Read on to know which actor was a leading contender for this film...



Sohail Khan Was Not The First Choice For Tubelight Recently Kabir Khan revealed that Sohail wasn't the first choice for the role.

Akshay Kumar Was Supposed To Play Salman's Brother The filmmaker revealed that whilst scripting had a few actors in his mind and one of the leading contenders was none other than Akshay Kumar.

Kabir Had No Plans Of Casting Sohail Khan Kabir Khan maintained that there was no plan of taking Salman's brother initially, since he wanted to bring forth the chemistry between two different actors on screen.

However He Was Convinced By Sohail Khan However, the filmmaker also added that this was the plan during the scripting stage but even before the casting process could be done, he mentioned that he was convinced by Sohail Khan.

Salman Was Excited To Work With Sohail Salman Khan, who was excited about the same, also mentioned that his emotions came out naturally considering that Sohail Khan is his real life brother.

Sohail Left Kabir Impressed Sohail impressed Kabir with hard work and efforts to pull off his role with conviction.

Salman And Akshay Had Earlier Shared Screen Space The two superstars have worked together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and 'Jaaneman' in the past.



Nevertheless, Akshay is starring in Salman Khan- Karan Johar's joint-production and we are way too excited to this collaboration. Talking about Tubelight, the period drama set against the backdrop of Indo-Sino war is slated to release on 23th June.



Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this development? Do you think Akshay would have been apt for this role?