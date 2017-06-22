 »   »   » Pakistani Cricket Fan DARES To Compare Sarfraz Ahmed With Shahrukh Khan! Gets Trolled Mercilessly

By:
If the fight between India Vs Pakistan at the finals of the Champions League 2017 wasn't enough, a new fight has emerged online between captain Sarfraz Ahmed Vs Shahrukh Khan. The captain had a hero's welcome in his hometown and was surrounded by fans from all sides of the street. An over enthusiastic Pakistani fan posted the pictures on Twitter and captioned it, "SRK Who?"

That's about it! The entire Twitterati picked it up and trolled him mercilessly with pictures of Shahrukh Khan being surrounded by fans and they look so mammoth, that Sarfraz's heroic welcome looks teeny weeny compared to it! Check out the pictures below.

The War Begins!

The War Begins!

A Pakistani fan tweeted "SRK Who?" and things turned ugly for him from then on!

Whoa!

Whoa!

Shahrukh Khan fans trolled the hell out of the Pakistani cricket fan with these pictures.

Mammoth

Mammoth

Shahrukh Khan us surrounded by people all across. This is nothing when compared to Sarfraz Ahmed's fanfare.

Biggest Fanfare

Biggest Fanfare

Shahrukh Khan has a never ending sea of followers.

Any Time Fan Following

Any Time Fan Following

Even on a normal day, Shahrukh Khan attracts this much fanfare.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

We guess the Pakistani cricket fan must be regretting his "SRK Who?" post.

Baadshah

Baadshah

Wherever he goes, Shahrukh Khan us mobbed by people.

Getting Trolled

Getting Trolled

Both Indian and Pakistani fans trolled the Pakistani cricket fan mercilessly.

A Charm

A Charm

He is truly a charm and has an attractive personality.

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 17:26 [IST]
