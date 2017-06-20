Pakistani Cricket Fans ROAST Rishi Kapoor For Badmouthing Their Team With Hilarious Memes!
Everyone expected India to defeat Pakistan in the finals of the Champions League 2017 tournament but Pakistan ended up scoring 338 runs and India were all out for 158. The men in blue were defeated by a huge and embarrassing margin at the Oval.
Our very own 'Troll Lord', Rishi Kapoor, tried his hand at pulling Pakistani fans leg on Twitter by badmouthing the Pakistani team, but ended up getting roasted so badly, that he publicly accepted 'defeat' on his Twitter handle and pleaded them to leave him alone! Well, defeating Rishi Kapoor in a troll war is a huge feat by itself! Check out the blistering attack Rishi Kapoor faced on Twitter below...
Up His Game!
Before the match, Rishi Kapoor made fun of the Pakistani team and was on top of his game in the troll business.
Troll Lord
Even during the match, he made fun of the Pakistani team and and truly enjoyed every bit of it.
Sad Scenes
After India lost badly to Pakistan, the Pakistani fans had a field day trolling Rishi Kapoor in return.
The Joke Is On Him
They roasted him with memes, gifs and even brought out old scenes from his movies and made fun of him.
What's The Scene!
Rishi Kapoor did give a tough fight and managed to win over the trolls by his tweets.
Sad Rishi
Since the attack was from all corners, the 'Troll Lord' Rishi Kapoor could not keep up with his best and started to lose grip.
I Give Up!
Finally, Rishi Kapoor conceded his own defeat by tweeting, "Many congratulations. I concede. Best wishes!"
Disappointed Fans
Rishi Kapoor just accepted defeat in a troll war! Now that's truly something great achieved by Pakistani cricket fans.
Same Book
Nobody dares to troll Rishi Kapoor but Pakistani fans gave him a taste of his own medicine.
He'll Be Back
Of course, we'd like to see Rishi Kapoor comeback with a bang and start trolling someone else just for fun.