 »   »   » Pakistani Cricket Fans ROAST Rishi Kapoor For Badmouthing Their Team With Hilarious Memes!

Everyone expected India to defeat Pakistan in the finals of the Champions League 2017 tournament but Pakistan ended up scoring 338 runs and India were all out for 158. The men in blue were defeated by a huge and embarrassing margin at the Oval.

Our very own 'Troll Lord', Rishi Kapoor, tried his hand at pulling Pakistani fans leg on Twitter by badmouthing the Pakistani team, but ended up getting roasted so badly, that he publicly accepted 'defeat' on his Twitter handle and pleaded them to leave him alone! Well, defeating Rishi Kapoor in a troll war is a huge feat by itself! Check out the blistering attack Rishi Kapoor faced on Twitter below...