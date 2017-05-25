 »   »   » Paresh Rawal Deletes Tweet On Arundhati Roy

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has deleted his controversial tweet suggesting that instead of a Kashmiri stone-pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

"Instead of tying (a) stone-pelter on the Army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on the micro-blogging site, triggering an online outrage. Roy has been a vocal supporter of Kashmir separatist campaign and alleged human rights abuses in the state.

However, the tweet is no longer visible in Rawal's account.

It came days after an Army Major in Kashmir trussed up a civilian, Farooq Dar, on his jeep bonnet using him as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob. The incident sparked a huge uproar, particularly after the officer was commended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his counter-insurgency service in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawal's tweet came after the Pakistani media reported that Roy had said that the "Indian aggression in the Kashmir was shameful and that New Delhis "oppression cannot subdue Kashmiri struggle."

However, the news could not be verified and was reported to be a "fake news".