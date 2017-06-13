 »   »   » Pari First Look: A Blue-Eyed Anushka Sharma Is Giving Us SPOOKY Feels, Film Goes On Floors Today!

Normally, you would associate the word 'Pari' with a Disney princess who is all smiles. However Anushka Sharma's latest film titled the same begs to differ in that department.

While Anushka played a friendly ghost in her last outing Phillauri which was a cold turkey at the box office, now she is all set to try something different once again.

On her birthday, the actress has announced a brand new film called Pari and guess what! This morning she took to her Twitter handle to reveal the first look of the film and boy, it's full of mysterious vibes. Check it out here...

The poster features a Anushka donning blue eyes and her face looks bruised. Is it a horror film? Guess, we will have to wait and watch.

Talking about the film, Anushka had earlier stated, "We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences." Of course, she didn't mention the genre here to leave us all guessing!

She will be paired opposite Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame in this movie. Pari will be helmed by Prosit Roy and co-produced by KriArj Entertainment.

Parambrata was earlier quoted as saying, "The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience."

The shooting for Pari commences today. Are you folks excited for this flick?