 »   »   » IS SHE LYING? Parineeti Chopra SLAMMED By Her Schoolmates For Telling Fake Stories About Being POOR!

Recently, Parineeti Chopra attended a graduation day ceremony of the self-defense academy for women in Mumbai, helmed by Akshay Kumar.

At the event, Pari spoke about her childhood days and said that she did not have the money to learn martial arts. She further added that she did not even have money to take a bus or a cab to school and therefore had to cycle all the way to school.

She also spoke about how she faced a lot of hardships as boys used to eve-tease her during the time.

Unfortunately, the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actress' sob story is a fake one as per some of her schoolmates. Kkanoo Gupta, who was in Parineeti's school (Convent of Jesus and Mary school), posted on Facebook that her story which she shared at the event is completely fake one.

Her Classmate Slammed Her For Lying In Front Of The Camera He wrote, "Shame........ coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc etc.

Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not every one had. My friends from CJM would probably understand the lies a bit better. SIC. Ouch! One of her other schoolmates spoke about how she didn't mention her school name while talking about her school days. She's Lying Too Much Another one called her out for lying too much! Her Dad Is An Owner Of Chopra Automobile No rags-to-riches story? Major Burns! This Facebook user clearly wasn't pleased! She Had Two Cars & A Bungalow A white lie!

Clearly, it seems like Parineeti Chopra's fabricated tale is a case of PR strategy gone wrong! What do you folks think about it?

Meanwhile in the latest turn of events, here's what Parineeti has to say about the entire fiasco...