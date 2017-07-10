 »   »   » Person Criticising You, Cares The Most: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan believes that criticism and caring go hand in hand.

"When someone criticises you, you must understand that he is the one person that cares for you the most -- you must honour and celebrate him. These words are not mine, though I do sincerely admire and respect them. These words are some of the expressions picked up from my most learned and efficient...," the 74-year-old posted on his blog recently.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, has been in the Hindi film industry for over four decades. He opined that traits like valour, knowledge and maturity come with time.

"Valour, knowledge and maturity are elements of human nature that take generations to be imbibed. To find them among my extended family is the highest regard I shall ever have for them. Thank you all that live and harbour such sentiment," he posted.

On the work front, Amitabh is busy working on Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.