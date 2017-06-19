 »   »   » Pooja Bhatt Turns ALCOHOLIC Again!  We Have All The Deets!

Pooja Bhatt was one of the top leading heroines in 90s and has given us several performances to fall in love with the lady.

The actress was last seen in 'Everybody Says I'M Fine' in 2001 post which she vanished from celluloid and turned towards direction and production. Now Pooja is all set to make a comeback on the big screen.

Read on to know more deets...

Pooja Bhatt To Star In The Movie Adaptation Of Abheek Barua's debut novel, City of Death Yes, you heard it right! Pooja will be making a comeback on the big screen with the film adaptation of Abheek Barua's debut novel, City of Death. The Actress Will Be Playing An Alcoholic Cop In The Film Pooja confirmed that she will be playing the female lead- that of a disgraced ex-crime branch investigator now turned into a pill-popping alcoholic cop in Kolkata. When Pooja Called Up Her Dad Mahesh Bhatt To Make A Guilty Confession A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Pooja as saying, "My friend Kaustav Narayan Niyogi (director of Cabaret), recommended the book and even as I was reading it, I wanted to get back on the set to play this character. This came as an electric shock because that part of my life was no longer a priority. I called my dad (Mahesh Bhatt) to make this guilty confession and he assured me that it was a good feeling, as did my producer-partner, Sheel Kumar." Pooja Gives A Sneak-Peek Into The Film's Story She was further quoted as saying, "My grandmother, Betty Bertha Bright, lived in the Armenian block in Kolkata. After 36 Chowringhee Lane, we haven't seen that part of the city in films. It's a beautiful but decaying city and its crumbling facade serves as a visual metaphor for what the characters are going through, juxtaposing the moral decay against the physical decay to expose the family unit as the biggest enemy through an overindulgent father, a depressive mother, a sex addict brother, and a lover with a past." The Irony The actress joked, "I'm making a comeback as an alcoholic cop after I have decided to quit alcohol." A Franchise On The Cards? Pooja says that City of Death has the potential to turn into a franchise, moving to a different city and new characters to show the different worlds of India through crimes of passion. When Acting Took A Backseat For Pooja Pooja Bhatt turned director in the year 2003 with John Abraham- Udita Goswami starrer Paap. Her acting career took a backseat and since then she is into filmmaking and production. But now she's back with a bang to showcase her acting prowess. Pooja Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction In real life, Pooja Bhatt admitted to being a victim of an alcoholic addiction. After being in love with her bottle for over decades, the actress in one of her interviews in March had revealed how a text message from her dad Mahesh Bhatt made her rethink about her addiction and that now she has been sober since then.

Coming back to her comeback, we are waiting to see a new avatar of Pooja!