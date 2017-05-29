 »   »   » Prabhas' Act In Baahubali 2 Was Fantastic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has praised southern star Prabhas for his performance in the magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, calling his act as fantastic.

"I saw Baahubali-2 and the atmosphere created in the film pulled me into it. Prabhas's act was fantastic," Nawazuddin tweeted.



Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film's story is about the battle between two brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.



On the work front, Nawazuddin is busy with Manto, a biographical film based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto.



Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Nawazuddin in the title role, and actress Rasika Dugal plays his wife Safia. The movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Paresh Rawal and Swanand Kirkire.



Over half of Manto has already been shot, and the team is likely to wrap up shooting by mid-June.