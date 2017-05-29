 »   »   » Prabhas' Act In Baahubali 2 Was Fantastic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has praised southern star Prabhas for
his performance in the magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion,
calling his act as fantastic.
"I saw Baahubali-2 and the atmosphere created in the film pulled
me into it. Prabhas's act was fantastic," Nawazuddin
tweeted.
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists,
the film's story is about the battle between two brothers for the
ownership of an ancient kingdom. The film also stars Anushka
Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.
On the work front, Nawazuddin is busy with Manto, a biographical
film based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto.
Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Nawazuddin in the
title role, and actress Rasika Dugal plays his wife Safia. The
movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey,
Paresh Rawal and Swanand Kirkire.
Over half of Manto has already been shot, and the team is likely
to wrap up shooting by mid-June.
Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 9:24 [IST]
