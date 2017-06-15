 »   »   » Rumours Of Prabhas Debuting In Bollywood Has Gone Over The Roof! Read Details

Rumours Of Prabhas Debuting In Bollywood Has Gone Over The Roof! Read Details

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Rumours started floating out of the blue that film-maker Rohit Shetty is all set to cast Prabhas and Salman Khan in his upcoming film and fans were excited that the Baahubali 2 star will have a grand debut in Bollywood. However, all these rumours are not true and no official confirmation has been given by anyone.

At first it was rumoured that Karan Johar wants to cast Prabhas in his upcoming film and when that news died down, a new rumour came up that Rohit Shetty wants to cast both Prabhas and Salman Khan in his upcoming film. None of it is true as well. We guess, tomorrow we'll end up hearing another rumour about Prabhas starring with Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan too. It's all fake news and rumourmongering is at its peak when it comes to Prabhas.

Talk Of The Town

Talk Of The Town

Prabhas has now become the talk of the town all across the country.

Next Big Thing

Next Big Thing

His latest film Baahubali 2 has taken him on a pedestal.

Larger Than Life

Larger Than Life

The film ended up being mammoth at the box office and crossed 1500 crores in terms of collection.

Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Baahubali 2 made over 500 crores in the Hindi belt as well.

Worth The Hype

Worth The Hype

Never has a South Indian movie made this much hungama all over the country.

Bollywood Debut

Bollywood Debut

People are waiting for Prabhas to debut in Bollywood now.

Everyone Wants Him

Everyone Wants Him

Rumours are doing the rounds that film-makers are keen to cast Prabhas in their film.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 starred Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Must Watch

Must Watch

The film was one of a kind and a must watch for everyone.

Master Of All

Master Of All

Baahubali 2 was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malyalam and Hindi.

Saaho

Saaho

Prabhas will next be seen in the film Saaho alongside Anushka Shetty.

Read more about: prabhas, salman khan, rohit shetty
Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 13:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos