 »   »   » Rumours Of Prabhas Debuting In Bollywood Has Gone Over The Roof! Read Details

Rumours started floating out of the blue that film-maker Rohit Shetty is all set to cast Prabhas and Salman Khan in his upcoming film and fans were excited that the Baahubali 2 star will have a grand debut in Bollywood. However, all these rumours are not true and no official confirmation has been given by anyone.

At first it was rumoured that Karan Johar wants to cast Prabhas in his upcoming film and when that news died down, a new rumour came up that Rohit Shetty wants to cast both Prabhas and Salman Khan in his upcoming film. None of it is true as well. We guess, tomorrow we'll end up hearing another rumour about Prabhas starring with Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan too. It's all fake news and rumourmongering is at its peak when it comes to Prabhas.