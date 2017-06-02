 »   »   » ALL WE SEE IS MONEY! Prabhas Reveals The NEGATIVE EFFECT Of Baahubali On Him!

Baahubali made Prabhas, a superstar, overnight! He has given everything it takes to this film and did not sign any other film while shooting for it. The gamble paid off and how.

While, everyone is gushing over Prabhas acting and the money (of course) that Baahubali 2 is minting at the box office, have you ever wondered, what's the negative effect of working for a film for good five years, on Prabhas?



He reveals it, while talking to PTI and you gotta read it!



It’s Difficult For Prabhas To Move On "It is always difficult to move on from something that you have been associated with for this long."

Baahubali Is My Life: Prabhas "In these five years, ‘Baahubali' has not been a part of my life, it has been my life. I have been more of Baahubali than my own self in these years," Prabhas told PTI in an interview.

Prabhas: Withdrawal Symptoms Are Natural "So, withdrawal symptoms are natural but what's overpowering right now is all the love that people across the nation are showering on me," said the 37-year-old.

Prabhas Bollywood Debut Is In Tremendous Buzz Buzz has already begun of a Bollywood debut with Rajamouli and Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of the film. But Prabhas isn't giving anything away.

Prabhas Didn’t Deny On Collaborating With Karan Johar "There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think Baahubali has paved the way for pan-Indian films."

Prabhas In Awe Of S S Rajamouli "How much ever I talk about Rajamouli sir will be less. To call him a genius is an understatement. He doesn't only have a powerful vision but also knows of ways and means to make that come to life."

Prabhas Focuses On Saaho Though Baahubali continues to make waves, Prabhas has already moved on to his next project - Saaho, which he says will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Prabhas Talks About Saaho "My character in Saaho is completely contrasting to my character in Baahubali and I am quite excited about it."



IS SHE FAKING IT? Katrina Kaif FLIRTS With Salman Khan



He further added, "It is too early to reveal anything about the film yet but all I can say that we have the best teams working, we have a massive vision for it and it's conceptually very strong."