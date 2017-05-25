NO LIES, ONLY TRUTH! Prabhas Reveals Some Unknown Things About Baahubali 2 & His Life!
After the dream run of Baahubali 2, Prabhas has become a national superstar. His film shattered all the records at the box office and people want to know more and more about this brilliant performer.
In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Prabhas
revealed some unknown things about Baahubali 2, how it changed his
life, what was the most challenging thing to do, why he would have
dedicated seven years of his life to the movie and why he never
thought of becoming an actor. Check it out...
When I Started Baahubali, My Only Aim Was...
"When we started work on Baahubali, my sheer aim was to be able
to live upto the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an
actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for
the audiences.''
I Never Expected This...
''I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film
would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is
ineffable today.''
It's Huge For Me That Rajamouli Sir Believed That I Can Play Baahubali
"I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir.
The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for
me.''
I Would Have Even Given Seven Years Of My Life For Baahubali
''If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for
Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for
any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for
it.''
Everything Had To Be Faultless
"Everything had to be faultless in order to make ‘Baahubali'
what it is today. Reaching perfection, giving the film the kind of
grandeur it has, the VFX, and the characters - all these elements
set just the right environment for the film.''
Part Two Was Eagerly Awaited Because...
''Part two was eagerly awaited because part one really worked
for the audiences. Baahubali' has definitely increased hopes for a
lot of regional filmmakers.''
''After all, what I have learnt is that it only takes one
‘Baahubali' to enter into the audiences' hearts and cross the
boundaries.''
Preparations For The Role Of Baahubali
"A character like Baahubali required a preparation that I had to
undergo mentally and physically. From undertaking a strict routine
and a lifestyle which helped me become the character physically to
knowing the character's depth and a lot more.''
The Most Difficult Part For Me Was...
"What was more of a task was to maintain a consistency of the
character and playing the father-son duo. To understand the
emotions and sentiments from a father and son's perspective and
enacting both sides of it wasn't easy.''
I Never Thought I Will Pursue Acting...
"I never thought I will pursue acting because I was a shy
person. Around the age of 18 or 19 it struck me that I want to be
an actor.''
I Told My Dad & Uncle About It
''I told my dad (producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju) and
uncle about it, they felt very happy."
Baahubali Has Given Me So Much
"As an actor, Baahubali has given me so much that I can't
explain in words. It's a character that will always be a part of
me."