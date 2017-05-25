 »   »   » NO LIES, ONLY TRUTH! Prabhas Reveals Some Unknown Things About Baahubali 2 & His Life!

NO LIES, ONLY TRUTH! Prabhas Reveals Some Unknown Things About Baahubali 2 & His Life!

By:
After the dream run of Baahubali 2, Prabhas has become a national superstar. His film shattered all the records at the box office and people want to know more and more about this brilliant performer.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Prabhas revealed some unknown things about Baahubali 2, how it changed his life, what was the most challenging thing to do, why he would have dedicated seven years of his life to the movie and why he never thought of becoming an actor. Check it out...

When I Started Baahubali, My Only Aim Was...

"When we started work on Baahubali, my sheer aim was to be able to live upto the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences.''


I Never Expected This...

''I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today.''

It's Huge For Me That Rajamouli Sir Believed That I Can Play Baahubali

"I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me.''

I Would Have Even Given Seven Years Of My Life For Baahubali

''If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it.''

Everything Had To Be Faultless

"Everything had to be faultless in order to make ‘Baahubali' what it is today. Reaching perfection, giving the film the kind of grandeur it has, the VFX, and the characters - all these elements set just the right environment for the film.''

Part Two Was Eagerly Awaited Because...

''Part two was eagerly awaited because part one really worked for the audiences. Baahubali' has definitely increased hopes for a lot of regional filmmakers.''

''After all, what I have learnt is that it only takes one ‘Baahubali' to enter into the audiences' hearts and cross the boundaries.''

Preparations For The Role Of Baahubali

"A character like Baahubali required a preparation that I had to undergo mentally and physically. From undertaking a strict routine and a lifestyle which helped me become the character physically to knowing the character's depth and a lot more.''

The Most Difficult Part For Me Was...

"What was more of a task was to maintain a consistency of the character and playing the father-son duo. To understand the emotions and sentiments from a father and son's perspective and enacting both sides of it wasn't easy.''

I Never Thought I Will Pursue Acting...

"I never thought I will pursue acting because I was a shy person. Around the age of 18 or 19 it struck me that I want to be an actor.''

I Told My Dad & Uncle About It

''I told my dad (producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju) and uncle about it, they felt very happy."

Baahubali Has Given Me So Much

"As an actor, Baahubali has given me so much that I can't explain in words. It's a character that will always be a part of me."

Saaho Is My Next Project

Saaho is my next project. It's a present-day film, and it would be releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. I have started preparing for my character. We would be starting the shoot shortly.''


