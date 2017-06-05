 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Prabhas' Unexpected Demand On Baahubali 2's Sets At MIDNIGHT Left Everyone Shocked!

Prabhas worked really hard to get the chiselled physique for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. During a recent interaction with students of the British Film Institute, SS Rajamouli revealed some interesting things about the diet followed by Prabhas while shooting for the movie.

The director also talked about one incident when Prabhas made a shocking demand at 2 A.M. on the sets of Baahubali 2. More details below.



The Cheat Meal Day "Once in a month, they will have a cheat meal day. On that day, you should see the kind of display Prabhas has.''

When He Ate 10-15 Kinds Of Biryanis ''10-15 kinds of biriyanis, just biriyanis. No exaggeration. You don't even know those varieties of biriyanis even exist.''

Not Just That... ''Varieties of fish, chicken, mutton, and not just curries, even fries. You can't just imagine the kind of display he has."

We Played Football Till 2 A.M. That Day "We played football that day until 2 A.M., and after finishing the game, he came and sat down to eat with all the varieties of food displayed in front of him.''

Prabhas Asked His Brother-in-law, Where Is The Chutney "Prabhas asked his brother in law, where is the chutney. His brother in law went to his home''

He Woke Up His Wife At Midnight ''He woke up his wife at 2 A.M., made the chutney and brought it to the spot.''

That's Prabhas For You ''Prabhas first ate that and continued eating (the rest of the dishes). So, that is Prabhas for you.''

For The Uninitiated Prabhas had to gain a lot of weight to play the iconic role of Amarendra Baahubali.

His Next Film Now that Prabhas is back from his US holiday, the actor will soon start the shooting of Saaho.



Saaho will be directed by sujeeth and might star Prabhas' rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty in the lead role.