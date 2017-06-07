 »   »   » HE FINALLY SAID YES! Prabhas To Be The New Face Of This Smartphone Brand

The mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise has made Prabhas the first choice when it comes to the advertising world. From producers to brands, the actor seems to be everyone's first choice.

Recently there were reports about Prabhas rejecting endorsement deals worth a whopping 18 crore for Baahubali! However now, the latest sensation of the town has finally agreed to become the brand ambassador of a smartphone brand. Read on to know more deets...



Gionee Ropes In Prabhas As Their New Brand Ambassador Yes, that's true. The 'Baahubali' star is the new face of the smartphone brand, Gionee.

The Brand Is Proud With Their Association With Prabhas "We are extremely proud to announce our association with the mighty Prabhas. We are positive that our association with Prabhas will further our proposition of stronger batteries and better selfies," said Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra said in a statement.

What's Next On Prabhas' Platter? After a month-long vacation in the US, Prabhas recently returned to India and will soon begin working on his next film, Saaho.

His New Look Which Went Viral Recently Aalim Hakim shared a picture with Prabhas where the superstar is seen flaunting his new droolworthy look. Of course, the photo had to break the internet! Buzz is that it's his new look for Saaho.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Is His Nemesis In Saaho Reportedly the makers of Saaho have roped in Neil Nitin Mukesh to play the main antagonist in the film.

Prabhas To Reunite With SS Rajamouli For A Film Recently it was heard that Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are planning to collaborate once again for another film. Both of them are reportedly in talks and are in search of a good idea.

If reports are to be believed, the actor is in talks with Rajamouli for a film. Both are discussing ideas but nothing has been finalized as of now. It is being said that the film will be grand but is definitely not Baahubali 3. After director locks the idea, the script work will be done and film will take at least a year to hit the shooting floors.





Coming back to Prabhas' new sealed deal, we just can't wait for the ad to hit the screens to see what the 'Baahubali' has in store for us!