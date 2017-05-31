 »   »   » DEADLY BATTLE AGAIN! Prabhas To Lock Horns With Neil Nitin Mukesh In Saaho

After the grand success of 'Baahubali' and 'Baahubali 2', all eyes are now set on Prabhas' next film Saaho.

The little sneak-peek of the film that we got in the form of its teaser has already increased our curiosity as Saaho promises to have some breathtaking high octane action sequences.



Meanwhile, we hear that the makers have finalised the main antagonist in the film. Read on to know more deets...



Neil Nitin Mukesh Turns Villain Yes, you heard it right! We hear that Neil Nitin Mukesh would be challenging Prabhas in Saaho.

Neil To Play A Srong Antagonist A DNA report quoted a source saying, "Baahubali made everyone aware how important it is to balance out the moral conflict. Prabhas' Baahubali act would have fallen flat if Rana's madness as Bhalala did not spread itself out throughout the plot."

Neil To Have Hand-To-Hand Combat With Prabhas Buzz is that Neil will be having several hand-to-hand combats with Prabhas in the film.

The daily further quoted the source saying, "After Prabhas, Neil was the first artiste to be signed for Saaho. Also, so far, he's the only member of the cast besides Prabhas. He has a powerful role."

Prabhas To Essay A Cop? One hears that Prabhas will be seen playing a cop in Saaho.

A Major Portion Of The Film Will Be Shot In Mumbai Earlier a DNA report had quoted a source saying, "The plot in Saaho unfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes with Prabhas on Mumbai roads during the rains."

Further another major schedule will be shot in Abu Dhabi and then, some songs and stunts will be shot in different parts of Europe.



Pooja Hegde To Romance Prabhas? While names of several actresses like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani did the rounds, the grapevine is abuzz with reports that it's Pooja Hegde who has finally bagged the role. Meanwhile, the makers have refused to divulge any details.

Prabhas To Learn Hindi We also hear that Prabhas will be learning Hindi for Saaho and has hired a coach to teach him the language.



Well, one thing is for sure that Saaho has a lot of surprises in store for us! What do you have to say folks?