 »   »   » Prabhas UPSETS Fans With His New Clean Shaven Look; Here’s Why He REMOVED His Beard & Moustache!

Looks like Prabhas can don many different looks. So if you are awed by his awesome physique in Baahubali 2, then check out his latest look!

The actor has removed his moustache and beard completely and looks unrecognisable in his new clean shaven look! If you're also wondering why he let go of his sexy beard & moustache, we can help you to crack the answer.



Is This The Reason Why Prabhas Has Removed His Moustache? Reportedly, Prabhas wanted to be in disguise during his vacation in US hence, the actor chose to shed his moustache & beard.

Fans Are Unhappy While, his pictures are going viral on the social media, fans are totally disheartened with his new look and they want the stubble look of the actor back!

Meanwhile, Check Out His Rare Pics Does he look any close to what Prabhas look now?

Awww! Prabhas is popular for his simplicity and this picture totally reflects that. Don't you agree with us?

Prabhas With Prabhudeva Seen her is Prabhas, sharing an adorable moment with the dancing icon of the nation, Prabhudeva.

Prabhas At Gym Yes, this chocolate boy transformed and how!

He Has Become One Hot Topic! Everybody, who has already watched Baahubali 2, couldn't stop talking about the actor's good looks and chiselled physique.

Prabhas’ Cool Look Seems like this hero can mould himself to play any part.

Prabhas With His Family Reportedly, Prabhas is totally a family person and no matter, how busy his work schedule is, he never fails to spend quality time with his family.

LOL! When the fun side of Prabhas captured on the camera.

Prabhas, On The Work Front On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho. Read on to know the latest update about his film.

Here’s How Prabhas Is Prepping Up For Saaho According to an entertainment portal, "Prabhas has to let go off the beefy look, and get a much leaner body to play a flying squad cop in Saaho."

Saaho To Go On The Floors Next Month "He is back from his much-deserved US vacation, and will start prepping for the role in a few days. The film will go on floors next month."



ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's SPECIAL GIFT For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!