Prabhas UPSETS Fans With His New Clean Shaven Look; Here’s Why He REMOVED His Beard & Moustache!
Looks like Prabhas can don many different looks. So if you are awed by his awesome physique in Baahubali 2, then check out his latest look!
The actor has removed his moustache and beard completely and looks unrecognisable in his new clean shaven look! If you're also wondering why he let go of his sexy beard & moustache, we can help you to crack the answer.
Is This The Reason Why Prabhas Has Removed His Moustache?
Reportedly, Prabhas wanted to be in disguise during his vacation in US hence, the actor chose to shed his moustache & beard.
Fans Are Unhappy
While, his pictures are going viral on the social media, fans are totally disheartened with his new look and they want the stubble look of the actor back!
Awww!
Prabhas is popular for his simplicity and this picture totally reflects that. Don't you agree with us?
Prabhas With Prabhudeva
Seen her is Prabhas, sharing an adorable moment with the dancing icon of the nation, Prabhudeva.
He Has Become One Hot Topic!
Everybody, who has already watched Baahubali 2, couldn't stop talking about the actor's good looks and chiselled physique.
Prabhas With His Family
Reportedly, Prabhas is totally a family person and no matter, how busy his work schedule is, he never fails to spend quality time with his family.
Prabhas, On The Work Front
On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho. Read on to know the latest update about his film.
Here’s How Prabhas Is Prepping Up For Saaho
According to an entertainment portal, "Prabhas has to let go off the beefy look, and get a much leaner body to play a flying squad cop in Saaho."
ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's SPECIAL GIFT For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!