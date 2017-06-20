 »   »   » OH MY EYES! Prabhas Goes CRAZY With Varun Dhawan, Parties With Ranbir, Alia & Others [PICTURES]

Our morning just got better! You would be lying if you say you were not waiting for the Karan Johar's party, thrown for Prabhas. And guess what? It finally happened yesterday.

Last night, Prabhas & Rana Daggubati were spotted attending Karan Johar's bash. Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted at the do and we're here with all the pictures.



Varun Turns 'Katappa' Varun Dhawan shared this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, ""Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him."

Ranbir Kapoor B-town heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was also in attendance at the Karan Johar's housewarming party.

Sid-Alia Rumoured love birds Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt also showed up at the party. However, this time, the duo ditched the idea of arriving together.

Prabhas & Rana Needless to mention that yesterday, all eyes were on Prabhas & Rana Daggubati. The duo was captured during their arrival at KJo's party.

Prabhas At The Airport Sporting a simple t-shirt, yesterday, Prabhas landed in Mumbai and fans went berserk seeing him at the airport.

Is This Prabhas' Final Saaho Look? Ever since, tweeple have seen Prabhas' clean-shaved look, they have been losing their mind. But going by his latest picture, one can assume, Prabhas will indeed sport a stubble look in Saaho!

Prabhas Has Lost Weight Earlier, a source close to the actor had revealed to an entertainment portal, "Prabhas has to let go of the beefy look, and get a much leaner body to play a flying squad cop in Saaho."

Stay Locked With Us For More Updates! Coming back to KJo's party, like you, we're also desperately waiting for some more inside pictures of Prabhas with other celebs.



