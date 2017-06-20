 »   »   » Preity Zinta Excited About Women's Safety Project

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta says she is excited for her "new beginnings" on executing her women's safety project.

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 20) and said that she is in Pune for the project.

"Nice to be in Pune and even better to take the first major step towards executing my women's safety project. So excited. Ting. New beginnings," Preity Zinta tweeted.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old actress announced that she is coming up with her own make-up line.

During a Twitter chat, when a fan asked her which book adaptation would she like to see herself in or like to see on screen generally, Preity Zinta replied: "Right now I have my movie 'Bhaiyyaji Superhitt' coming soon, a women's safety project and a make-up line coming out, so my hands are full."

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiyyaji Superhitt also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in important roles. With inputs from IANS.