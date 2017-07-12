 »   »   » SHE IS VERY ANGRY! Preity Zinta Lashes Out At Farhan Akhtar And Team Inside Edge

Ever since the trailer of Farhan Akhtar's first web-series, Inside Edge released, there have been comparisons made between the character played by Richa Chadha and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who owns an IPL team.
Recently, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, an upset Preity lashed out at the makers of this web-series and made some bold statements. Read on to know more...
Preity Zinta Finds It Unfair
"It's very unfair and to be honest, IPL is one of the greatest inspirational stories of hard work, grit, of talent coming from nowhere, you don't show all that and you go into the muck and the gore and you make it look..."
Real Men Don't Live Off Women
"Do you think anyone has the real B*LLS to show a ‘business' woman do it? Or show a male actor in it? That's being a man, no? Be a man, don't ride off a woman, be a man, show me what a real man is... that's not a real man.
Real men don't live off women, they don't. So yeah, it upsets me, when I think about it, that they are doing this.
But what can I do? The media itself helps them and says, ‘Oh, it reminds them of this...' I mean, I am grateful that today Farhan made a statement and said, ‘Oh, it's fiction,' but then, why is fiction so one dimensional? Why do they have to show the woman as that? So that really upsets me, but what do you do?"
They'll Always Show Woman As The Wh*re
"They'll make a show on TV and say, ‘Oh, it's based on cricket.' They'll show the woman as the wh*re! Right! They'll always show woman as the wh*re, they'll never have the balls to show something else."
It's Okay If People Want To Make Some Weird Fantasy Of Theirs
"I don't want to say much because when my BOOK comes out...honestly, I wish, if genuinely the idea was to make something, then I wish..., like I am actress, right? If I play any role, I research it. Filmmakers research it. It's made by my friends, they could've called me and asked me for some inputs. But, it's okay people want to make some weird fantasy of theirs...it's fine."
Did They See Who Is Scr*wing Who?
"Please ask these makers, were they in that bed seeing who's scr*wing who? Please ask them as to how have they come on these plot points and why are they doing this?
Just ask them that question, like what is your inspiration for all this? Just by showing muck, if I wanted to talk about you, I wanted to b*tch about you that muck doesn't work, I think authenticity...anyway I am very irritated with it, right now."
Director Karan Anshuman Reacts To Preity's Comments
A Spotboye report quoted him as saying, "My web series is completely fictional. Preity Zinta clearly has no idea of what's in it and what's not in it.
All reactions coming to me about the story and presentation have been positive. There is no real life character in Inside Edge. It's fiction, it's drama, it's set in the world of cricket, that's about it."
Preity Is Being Outlandish
He said, "I think Preity is being outlandish if she is making statements like these without knowing the facts. Honestly, I have no idea of what's happening in her life. I strongly recommend that she sees my web series. She will definitely be at peace, then. All the women in Inside Edge are strong and hold their own."
What do you folks think about this entire controversy?