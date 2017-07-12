 »   »   » SHE IS VERY ANGRY! Preity Zinta Lashes Out At Farhan Akhtar And Team Inside Edge

Real Men Don't Live Off Women

"Do you think anyone has the real B*LLS to show a ‘business' woman do it? Or show a male actor in it? That's being a man, no? Be a man, don't ride off a woman, be a man, show me what a real man is... that's not a real man.

Real men don't live off women, they don't. So yeah, it upsets me, when I think about it, that they are doing this.

But what can I do? The media itself helps them and says, ‘Oh, it reminds them of this...' I mean, I am grateful that today Farhan made a statement and said, ‘Oh, it's fiction,' but then, why is fiction so one dimensional? Why do they have to show the woman as that? So that really upsets me, but what do you do?"