Donald Trump Celebrates His 71st Birthday! Here's 7 B-town Stars Who Smeared Him & Failed Big League
Donald Trump celebrates his 71st birthday today on June 14, 2017 and we'll take you back to the campaign days where Bollywood stars tried to smear him but failed big league. There's a popular saying 'You can't stump the Trump', and it's prevalent till date. Nobody, not even his staunch opposition could stump him as Trump gives it back then and there.
However, Trump did not lash out at Bollywood celebs when they spoke ill about him! He only lashed out at Hollywood celebs. Here are the top 7 B-town stars who smeared him but he won the Presidency anyway.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra did not like the idea that Trump will ban a certain section of people entering the United States and said, "I just think you can't put a ban on anyone. Generalising a type of people is really primitive." She also lashed out at his policies on terrorism.
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte said after Trump won the elections, "Sad shocking & scary.. Wonder what we have in store." You will have a Trump presidency in store which the people wanted, obviously!
Elli Avram
Elli Avram said Trump's victory "Has just given me a very bad vibe" and "AMERICA WTF." Her follower responded correctly, "It will be great. Give him a chance." After all Trump ran on the slogan "Make America Great Again".
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone seemed to be concerned about Trump's policies and tweeted in a sad tone, "Trump won't have many hurdles to pass to do anything he wants." Well, isn't that a good thing for the Government?
Ileana D'cruz
Ileana D'cruz said to a reporter looking straight into his eyes "I don't support Donald Trump." Well, his base supports him and that's what is important! The Trump train derailed Clinton's train.
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor poked fun at Trump every now and then on Twitter. He supported Hillary Clinton and also said, "Donald Duck is no option." In the end, he got stumped by Trump!
Salman Khan
Salman Khan 'wished and prayed' for Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 elections and also posted a picture of her on his Twitter handle. To his shock, Trump won the White House with 306 electoral college votes and Hillary Clinton with just 228. Can't stump the Trump, folks!