 »   »   » Pritam Walks Out Of Raabta

Music composer Pritam recently announced he has walked out of
Bollywood project Raabta after its producer expressed an interest
to have an "outside song" in the album.
In a post on his official Facebook page, Pritam wrote: "I had
decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have
an outside song in my album."
"In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the
music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue
with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from
the film credits and promotions. The album will be completed by my
company Jam 8."
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Homi
Adajania apart from Dinesh Vijan, who has directed it too.
Pritam had earlier collaborated with Vijan on films like Love
Aaj Kal and Cocktail.
Raabta features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead
roles.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:28 [IST]
