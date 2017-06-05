 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Bags The Hollywood Film Batgirl? Looks Like The Baywatch Actress Is On A Roll!

Priyanka Chopra, who debuted in the Hollywood film Baywatch, wants to conquer the Hollywood industry and said that her dream role is to be the lead actress in Batgirl. Talking to a leading UK magazine, Priyanka revealed,

"My dream part is, now that I'm working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part. When I think of American movies, they've had superheroes for aeons, right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting superpower. I don't know Batgirl would be so cool!"