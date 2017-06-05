 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Bags The Hollywood Film Batgirl? Looks Like The Baywatch Actress Is On A Roll!

Priyanka Chopra Bags The Hollywood Film Batgirl? Looks Like The Baywatch Actress Is On A Roll!

By:
Priyanka Chopra, who debuted in the Hollywood film Baywatch, wants to conquer the Hollywood industry and said that her dream role is to be the lead actress in Batgirl. Talking to a leading UK magazine, Priyanka revealed,

"My dream part is, now that I'm working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part. When I think of American movies, they've had superheroes for aeons, right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting superpower. I don't know Batgirl would be so cool!"

Priyanka Chopra says that she'd love to play the role of Batgirl.

Priyanka revealed that she's always dreamt of playing the role of a superhero.

Priyanka Chopra starred in the Bollywood superhero film Krrish, but Hrithik Roshan was the superhero.

We hope the makers of Batgirl are reading this and will consider Priyanka someday for the role.

Her latest film Baywatch has been released worldwide but has not been successful.

Priyanka Chopra is now a household name in the US.

Her television series Quantico was a huge success in the US.

Quantico ended up having 2 full series, but people loved the first part more.

We'd surely love to see Priyanka Chopra as Batgirl.

Priyanka Chopra has signed 2 Hollywood films right after Baywatch.

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 12:16 [IST]
