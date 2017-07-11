 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Begins Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film! Read Details

Priyanka Chopra Begins Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film! Read Details

The lovely Priyanka Chopra gets back to work for her upcoming Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic?' in which she plays the character of a yoga ambassador. The shoot will be held in New York city and has a unique storyline which will catch the audiences' attention worldwide.

The romantic comedy is about the life of an architect named Natalie, who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design New York city's next skyscraper. She has an encounter with a mugger and becomes unconscious only to wake up and discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare.

Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for the film, 'Isn't It Romantic?' in New York city.

She also started the shoot of her Hollywood film 'A Kid Like Jake'.

She'll be seen in two Hollywood movies in 2018 - 'Isn't It Romantic?' and ' A Kid Like Jake'.

Her Hollywood debut Baywatch bombed at the box office worldwide.

Baywatch fans were upset that their favourite 90s TV show was a disaster in the form of a movie.

Priyanka Chopra played the role of a baddie in Baywatch.

Baywatch starred Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron in the lead roles.

The Hindi version of Baywatch is funny as PeeCee ends up saying to a tantrum throwing Zac 'Chal na Katrina'.

The English version of the dialogue is 'Easy Britney'.

We're sure Priyanka's upcoming Hollywood films will be hits at the box office.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 17:36 [IST]
