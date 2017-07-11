 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Begins Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film! Read Details

The lovely Priyanka Chopra gets back to work for her upcoming Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic?' in which she plays the character of a yoga ambassador. The shoot will be held in New York city and has a unique storyline which will catch the audiences' attention worldwide.

The romantic comedy is about the life of an architect named Natalie, who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design New York city's next skyscraper. She has an encounter with a mugger and becomes unconscious only to wake up and discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare.