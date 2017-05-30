 »   »   » Lovely Coincidence! Priyanka Chopra Bumps Into Narendra Modi In Berlin [Pictures]

A few hours ago, actress Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in between his packed schedule in Berlin, terming it 'such a lovely coincidence'.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning Narendra Modi sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in Berlin at the same time," Priyanka, who has been making India proud in Hollywood, tweeted.

She even shared a glimpse from her meeting with Modi on Twitter as well as Instagram.

Vivek Oberoi Takes A Dig At Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

The actress, who is known for her acting skills as well as supporting social and humanitarian causes, is seen in a white dress with a floral print during the meeting.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, is in a black bandhgala.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, whose Hollywood debut film Baywatch opened internationally to mixed reviews, is enjoying a break in Berlin. Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, is slated to release in India on June 2.