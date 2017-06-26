 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Chills In Malibu After Taking A Break From A Kid Like Jake!

Priyanka Chopra Chills In Malibu After Taking A Break From A Kid Like Jake!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra is chilling in Malibu along with her friends after taking a break from the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake and PeeCee looks calm and composed while rejuvenating herself from her daily routine from work.

Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra chilling in Malibu below!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra chills in Malibu along with her girlfriends.

Malibu

Malibu

She headed of to Malibu after taking a break from the shoot of A Kid Like Jake.

A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake is Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood movie.

PeeCee

PeeCee

Many pictures have been leaked online from the sets of A Kid Like Jake.

Orange Dress

Orange Dress

PeeCee was seen sporting an orange dress and the pics were all over the internet.

A Lovely Time

A Lovely Time

Priyanka Chopra is having a lovely time in the United States of America

PeeCee In Prague

PeeCee In Prague

Her popularity is growing rapidly day by day and she'll stay put in Hollywood.

Prague Diaries

Prague Diaries

Her debut Hollywood film Baywatch did not fare well at the box office.

Too Boring

Too Boring

Worldwide, people called Baywatch as the most boring film.

Success Ahead

Success Ahead

We hope A Kid Like Jake will be a success for Priyanka Chopra.

Read more about: priyanka chopra
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos