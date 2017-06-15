 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Defeats Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Cara Delevingne Hands Down! Read Details

Priyanka Chopra Defeats Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Cara Delevingne Hands Down! Read Details

Priyanka Chopra emerged as the social media champion and defeated Gal Godot, Cara Delevingne, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and every other popular actor and is now the top star on social media in terms of follower interaction, followers, subscribers and engagement.

The top 10 for this week are as follows - Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Gal Gadot, Cara Delevingne, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez, Ashely Benson, Zac Efron and Shay Mitchell. Wow! That's quite an achievement for PeeCee.

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 17:35 [IST]
