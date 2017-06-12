 »   »   » Can't Believe Priyanka Chopra DATED Him! Harman Baweja Looks Unrecognisable; See His SHOCKING PICS

Can't Believe Priyanka Chopra DATED Him! Harman Baweja Looks Unrecognisable; See His SHOCKING PICS

By:
Do you guys remember Harman Baweja, who made his Bollywood debut with love story 2050? He also dated his co-star from the movie Priyanka Chopra that time.

Well, he was recently spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, and the actor looks almost unrecognizable now. See his shocking transformation below.

Harman's Latest Picture

Harman Baweja made his debut opposite Priyanka Chopra nine years ago.

His Debut Was A Big Disaster

The film was a big Bollywood disaster, and his later films, Victory and What's Your Raashee, also bombed at the box office.

His Comeback Film

Harman did not sign any Bollywood movie after making a comeback with Dishkiyaoon in 2014.

A Relaunch By Father

Rumours are rife that his father, Harry Baweja, is planning to relaunch him with an action-thriller.

But

But after seeing his latest pictures, we are sure that these are just rumours and nothing else.

Harman's Affair With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja started dating on the sets of Love Story 2050 but their relationship didn't last long.

Reason Behind Their Break-up

It was said that Harman Baweja's family was not too happy with their affair and was the reason behind their split.

