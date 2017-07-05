 »   »   » LIPS DON'T LIE! Priyanka Chopra Gets TROLLED Again After Instagrammers Suspect A Lip Job

This Is Not The First Time

One of her earlier Instagram posts too had invited the wrath of few people who trolled her mercilessly for an alleged nose job.

In February 2017, when PeeCee was invited to a show called 'The View In New York', the actress had spoken there about facing body-shaming in the past. She had said, "Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate."

She had further added, "Yes, this is my original nose. There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like."