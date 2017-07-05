LIPS DON'T LIE! Priyanka Chopra Gets TROLLED Again After Instagrammers Suspect A Lip Job
Priyanka Chopra who keeps her fans updated on the social media about all the latest happenings in her life, both personally and professionally, recently had to face the wrath of online trolls once again on one of her latest Instagram posts.
It all happened when she posted a picture on her Instagram page and immediately hateful comments started pouring in...
Priyanka's 'Carfie' Which Sparked Off A Debate
PC had posted a carfie on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Summer lovin... #carfiesunday." The picture had the 'Quantico' actress sporting black sunglasses and red lipstick. But, it was PC's lips which sparked a debate as to if or not she has gone under the knife for her lips.
The Wrath Of The Trollers
From calling her lips 'weird' to 'horribly inflated', the trollers showed no mercy and body-shamed PeeCee!
This Is Not The First Time
One of her earlier Instagram posts too had invited the wrath of few people who trolled her mercilessly for an alleged nose job.
In February 2017, when PeeCee was invited to a show called 'The View In New York', the actress had spoken there about facing body-shaming in the past. She had said, "Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate."
She had further added, "Yes, this is my original nose. There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like."
The Armpit Controversy
Last year, the social media ranted over how a magazine had photoshopped Priyanka's armpits on its cover.
PeeCee Had The Best Response
The stunning beauty chose to answer all those trolls with this 'pit-stopping' picture!
PC Doesn't Care A Damn About Trolls
When Priyanka was asked whether all these frequent trolls and body-shaming affects her, she had the most kickass response to it.
PC had said, "Everyone has an opinion on the internet. Since when did trolling become international news first of all? It's TROLLING FOR A REASON. I don't care, I get so much love and affection from people on my social - I focus on that."
She had further added, "And second of all, that's how you should treat life. I was raised by my parents to have an opinion, I was raised to be fearless, and I was raised to not be a girl who was meant to always be quiet and demure."
I Love Myself The Way I Am
Priyanka had earlier told Times Of India, "I have never felt the need for any enhancement surgery. What I have is what I have been blessed with."
"It hurts when people judge or crucify me on imaginary counts. I have looked different at different ages because I have worked on my look. I love myself the way I am."
Talking about trolls, it's not just Priyanka Chopra! Other Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ayesha Takia, Kangana Ranaut have also been victims in recent time. It's high time people realize that body shaming isn't a cool thing to do!