NICE TRY! Priyanka Chopra IMITATES Shahrukh Khan, While Promoting Baywatch [See Picture]

Dear Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra just posed like you, while promoting Baywatch.

By:
You can run, you can hide but you just can't escape King Khan's signature move. Bollywood's Badshaah Shahrukh Khan has mastered the art of spreading love all over the world, one inviting hug at a time.

Recently, who has followed his signature step is none other than Priyanka Chopra! The actress can be seen spreading her arm sin the similar way and we totally love it!

Priyanka Spreads Love

"That is a lot of love from south beach! Thank u for the loud cheers and love! Always love me Some #Miami #may25th #baywatch @baywatchmovie," Priyanka captioned the picture.

That was one nice try, PeeCee! *wink*

PeeCee With ‘The Rock’

"Truly one of the nicest guys I know.. @therock keep charming the world #baywatch #may25th," wrote PeeCee, while sharing this picture from Baywatch promotion on her Instagram page.

How Cute!

How cute does Priyanka Chopra look, while flashing her million dollar smile?

One More With 'The Rock'

Here comes the another lovely picture of Priyanka Chopra & Dwayne Johnson from the Baywatch premiere.

She Nails The Sexy Look & How!

The actress decided to tie her hair in a simple pony, with mid-parting, and chose not to wear any earrings and guess what? She totally nailed the look!

She Looks Magnificent!

Trust PeeCee to look classy! When it comes to promotional look, it's tough to take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra.

Reecntly, Her Bikini Pics Took The Internet By Storm

On a related note, it's not only Priyanka's promotional look that is making us crazy but also her recent pictures, in which she was seen chilling at the Miami beach.

Hot & How!

The actress donned a bikini and made our jaw drop!

What’s The Secret?

Our only question to Priyanka Chopra is, how does she manage to pull off every public appearance with such ease?




Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 20:29 [IST]
