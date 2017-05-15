 »   »   » NICE TRY! Priyanka Chopra IMITATES Shahrukh Khan, While Promoting Baywatch [See Picture]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
You can run, you can hide but you just can't escape King Khan's
signature move. Bollywood's Badshaah Shahrukh Khan has mastered the
art of spreading love all over the world, one inviting hug at a
time.
Recently, who has followed his signature step is none other than
Priyanka Chopra! The actress can be seen spreading her arm sin the
similar way and we totally love it!
Priyanka Spreads Love
"That is a lot of love from south beach! Thank u for the loud
cheers and love! Always love me Some #Miami #may25th #baywatch
@baywatchmovie," Priyanka captioned the picture.
That was one nice try, PeeCee! *wink*
PeeCee With ‘The Rock’
"Truly one of the nicest guys I know.. @therock keep charming
the world #baywatch #may25th," wrote PeeCee, while sharing this
picture from Baywatch promotion on her Instagram page.
How Cute!
How cute does Priyanka Chopra look, while flashing her million
dollar smile?
One More With 'The Rock'
Here comes the another lovely picture of Priyanka Chopra &
Dwayne Johnson from the Baywatch premiere.
She Nails The Sexy Look &
How!
The actress decided to tie her hair in a simple pony, with
mid-parting, and chose not to wear any earrings and guess what? She
totally nailed the look!
She Looks Magnificent!
Trust PeeCee to look classy! When it comes to promotional look,
it's tough to take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra.
Reecntly, Her Bikini Pics Took
The Internet By Storm
On a related note, it's not only Priyanka's promotional look
that is making us crazy but also her recent pictures, in which she
was seen chilling at the Miami beach.
Hot & How!
The actress donned a bikini and made our jaw drop!
What’s The Secret?
Our only question to Priyanka Chopra is, how does she manage to
pull off every public appearance with such ease?
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 20:29 [IST]
