 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Is 'Bridging The Gap' Between India & The United States!

Priyanka Chopra is finally back in Mumbai and is super excited to be here. We hope she'll end up signing a Bollywood film before she flies back to the United States again as B-town is surely missing her presence.

Also, Priyanka Chopra took part in the GAP commercial called 'Bridging The Gap' and is seen all happy and smiling. The video is pretty cool and has a lot of other celebs as well. The entire backdrop is white and looks pretty calm and peaceful.