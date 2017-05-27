 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Made A Mistake At The Miss World Pageant! Yet Went On To Win

Priyanka Chopra made the entire country proud by clinching the Miss World - 2000 title and after 17 years she revealed that she had made a mistake during the Q&A sessions, yet went ahead to win the beauty pageant.

The judges asked her during the Q&A session "Who do you think is the most successful woman living today and why?" To which Priyanka replied "Mother Teresa", but she had left the mortal world three years before. During the Vogue 73 questions, Priyanka said that "Mother Teresa was alive in her heart."