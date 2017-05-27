 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Made A Mistake At The Miss World Pageant! Yet Went On To Win

Priyanka Chopra Made A Mistake At The Miss World Pageant! Yet Went On To Win

By:
Priyanka Chopra made the entire country proud by clinching the Miss World - 2000 title and after 17 years she revealed that she had made a mistake during the Q&A sessions, yet went ahead to win the beauty pageant.

The judges asked her during the Q&A session "Who do you think is the most successful woman living today and why?" To which Priyanka replied "Mother Teresa", but she had left the mortal world three years before. During the Vogue 73 questions, Priyanka said that "Mother Teresa was alive in her heart."

It's been seventeen years since Priyanka Chopra clinched the Miss World title and made India proud.

PeeCee was just nineteen years old when she was crowned Miss World.

Her life changed for the good after she won the Miss World title.

She is now one of the most successful Bollywood actresses.

Her career in the film industry is more than a decade now.

She has also ventured into Hollywood and American TV shows.

She was the lead actress in the American TV show Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch is doing well across the world.

Her career in Hollywood will sooner or later take off to the better.

She's yet to sign a Bollywood film and we hope to see her back soon.

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 15:00 [IST]
