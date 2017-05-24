 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Mistaken For Deepika Padukone!

The Western media has once again mistaken a Bollywood star's name and this time they goofed up between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The American paparazzi mistook Priyanka for Deepika at the Los Angeles airport and this has not gone down well with both the actresses.

When Priyanka was asked about this at an event, she said,

"That was unfair and a serious case of ignorance. It's not right, every brown girl does not look the same. Indians constitute one-fifth of the world's population and the representation of our prolific film industry in world cinema is our responsibility. We have to put ourselves out there."