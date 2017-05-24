 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Mistaken For Deepika Padukone!

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Mistaken For Deepika Padukone!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Western media has once again mistaken a Bollywood star's name and this time they goofed up between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The American paparazzi mistook Priyanka for Deepika at the Los Angeles airport and this has not gone down well with both the actresses.

When Priyanka was asked about this at an event, she said,

"That was unfair and a serious case of ignorance. It's not right, every brown girl does not look the same. Indians constitute one-fifth of the world's population and the representation of our prolific film industry in world cinema is our responsibility. We have to put ourselves out there."

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra finally opened up about the mix up of names which the Western media usually does.

PeeCee

PeeCee

PeeCee has a received good press from the Western media and any provocation against them may actually backfire.

Offended Deepika

Offended Deepika

"Absolutely. It's not just me being offended. Everyone should be offended," said Deepika.

Racist?

Racist?

"It is not just ignorance, it is racist.." Said Deepika.

Priyanka

Priyanka

"That was unfair and a serious case of ignorance," quipped Priyanka.

Lucky 2017.

Lucky 2017.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have tried their luck in Hollywood in 2017.

Right On Top

Right On Top

Both the actresses are currently on top of their game since close to two years and more.

PeeCee-Dips

PeeCee-Dips

Of course, the mix up can hurt anyone and Priyanka and Deepika rightfully feel bad about it.

Full Stop

Full Stop

We hope the Western media will put a complete full stop to the name mix up henceforth.

Read more about: priyanka chopra, deepika padukone
Other articles published on May 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos