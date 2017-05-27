 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Regrets Hair Extensions

Actress Priyanka Chopra, whose Hollywood debut Baywatch has released in the US, says she regrets wearing "a lot of extensions" in her hair.

"I have a lot of hair. And sometimes it can become really big. There was a time where I liked a lot of extensions and a lot of curls and just a lot of everything going on in there," Priyanka told people.com.



Now Priyanka, 34, says she advises everyone to remember one key beauty rule: "Less is more."



Priyanka considers her wardrobe at this year's Met Gala and at the Emmy awards last year as the best outfits she has ever worn.



Speaking about her more favourable garments, she said: "It's a toss-up between my Met Gala trench coat and this beautiful Emmy Jason Wu red custom gown that I wore last year at the Emmys. So it's a little bit of a toss-up right now."



Priyanka plays Victoria Leeds in Baywatch alongside Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Zac Efron. With inputs from IANS.