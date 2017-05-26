OMG! Priyanka Chopra Said MEAN THINGS About Her Ex-Boyfriend; People Related It To This Superstar!
Priyanka Chopra recently attended the show Dirty Laundry, where she talked about her favourite accessories and clothes.
But she shocked everyone when she referred to a brown leather jacket which was given to her by her ex-boyfriend. Read why people related it to a famous superstar.
This Actor Had A Similar Jacket
According to Pinkvilla, this superstar had a similar jacket that Priyanka Chopra brought on the show.
Priyanka has given many hits with this actor.
I Was Unsure About This One
When the host asked Priyanka about it, she stated, "I was a little unsure about this one, whether I should (get it or not).''
More About The Jacket
''But your show is called Dirty Laundry, so I thought might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in.''
Does The Jacket Remind Her Of Her Ex?
When the host asked, if she could still smell him, Priyanka replied, "Oh God, I hope not. I only smell me."
Things Get Exchanged
So, why does Priyanka still have the jacket? To which Priyanka replied, "Things get exchanged. But this one I really really loved because it kind of became mine.''
It Stopped Being Him
''It stopped being him like after it stayed back in my house once and I just kind of wore it."
He Asked For It
"He asked for it and I said no. I was like 'no'. That's what happens in a relationship. Sorry! And I don't even think about it."