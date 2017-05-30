 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Says Wearing A Bikini Is Easy! But Won't Do It In Films!

Priyanka Chopra Says Wearing A Bikini Is Easy! But Won't Do It In Films!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Baywatch and when the name comes up, the first thing that comes to our mind is bikinis, swimsuits and running in slow motion. Priyanka was not seen in a bikini in Baywatch and she opened up to Bollywoodlife by saying that she prefers to play the role of a baddie, than be seen in a bikini.

"There is no debate on why. I would choose a baddie over a bikini. It's a much better character. Wearing a bikini is easy; you can do it on a cover of a magazine. You don't need a movie for that, you choose movie for characters. And my character was extremely intriguing to me."

Bikini By The Beach

Bikini By The Beach

Priyanka Chopra revealed to Bollywoodlife that wearing a bikini is easy, but she'll not do it in her films.

PeeCee

PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra said that she'd rather wear a bikini for magazine covers than in her movies.

Character First!

Character First!

Priyanka Chopra feels that the character is important in her films and everything else is secondary.

Woman Of Substance!

Woman Of Substance!

eeCee doesn't like to be just a poster girl in a bikini in her movies.

Baywatch

Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood in the movie Baywatch.

Worldwide Release

Worldwide Release

Baywatch has been released worldwide on May 26, 2017.

No Hype

No Hype

Sadly, there is not much buzz about Baywatch in India.

Long Way

Long Way

Priyanka Chopra is slowly and steadily making her way into Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra can pull off any look with ease.

Star Power

Star Power

Baywatch also stars Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron in the lead roles.

Chal Na Katrina

Chal Na Katrina

The Hindi version of Baywatch shows Priyanka Chopra saying 'Chal Na Katrina' to a tantrum-throwing Zac Efron.

Easy Britney

Easy Britney

The English version shows Priyanka Chopra saying 'Easy Britney' to Zac Efron.

TV Series

TV Series

Priyanka Chopra also starred in American television series Quantico.

Season 2

Season 2

Quantico had 2 successful seasons helmed by Priyanka Chopra.

Bollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra as of now had no Bollywood movie up her sleeves.

Read more about: priyanka chopra
Other articles published on May 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos